May 11, 2019
South Africa Decides: Ruling ANC party holds on to power
South Africa's ruling African National Congress has officially been declared the winner of the general election. All the results from Wednesday's vote have been counted, and the ANC has around 57 percent. But, it's the party's worst national performance, since Nelson Mandela lead it to victory 25-years ago. Philip Owira has more. #SouthAfrica #ANC #election
