The War in Syria: Several killed in recent regime offensive

In Syria, where Russian backed regime forces have been bombing southern Idlib and northern Hama provinces for more than ten days. At least 12 more civilians have been killed and dozens injured in the last 24 hours. The heavy bombardment has forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes leaving them stranded in northern Syria. Obaida Hitto has more. #WarInSyria #Russia #regime