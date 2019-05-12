May 12, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Missing In Mexico: Families of the disappeared take to the streets
In Mexico, tens of thousands of people have disappeared in the past decade according to one human rights group. Most are believed to have been kidnapped by organised crime groups. As mothers around the country celebrated Mother's Day, the families of the missing marched in the capital Mexico City. Valeria Leon reports. #MothersDay #Mexico #missingpeople
