May 12, 2019
India Parliamentary Elections: 'Modicare' program covers 500 million people
Last year, India launched what was promoted as the world's biggest government plan for healthcare. It's a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's seeking re-election. But as Rebecca Bundhun in Mumbai reports, some doctors say the programme's implementation is still a work in progress. #IndiaElections #Modi #Modicare
