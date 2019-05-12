WORLD
The War in Yemen: UN: Houthis' withdrawal proceeding as planned
The United Nations says the Houthi rebels' withdrawal from Yemen's key port city of Hudaida, is proceeding as planned, after the government accused the Houthis of faking the pullout. It follows an agreement made five months ago, which also requires Saudi-backed government forces to leave the area, but they've yet to do so. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Yemen #Houthis #SaudiArabia
May 12, 2019
