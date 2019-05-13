Cyprus Dispute: Turkish drillship to search for gas and oil

Energy may heat your home and run your car, but it's also a security issue. Where it comes from, who controls it and how it's used. In the eastern Mediterranean, tension is increasing again over the search for gas and oil. Turkey's plans to start drilling near Cyprus have caused concern in the United States and the European Union, but Ankara says it's standing up for its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. #Mediterranean #Turkey #Cyprus