WORLD
1 MIN READ
Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks out after Facebook ban
Alex Jones has been banned from Facebook for violating the company’s policy against ‘dangerous individuals’. We begin our interview by asking Alex Jones if he considers himself a dangerous individual. As he defends his right to share his views no matter how extreme, Imran Garda challenges Jones’ previous conspiratorial claims about the Sandy Hook shooting, 9/11, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton and ‘gay frogs’. #Infowars #AlexJones #FacebookBan
May 13, 2019
