From among thousands of tempting pieces for sale at art shows, finding one you covet is easy. It's the cost that can sometimes be hard. But not so at affordable art fairs, where prices are kept below eight-thousand dollars. And with the most recent show taking place in London, Showcase's Miranda Atty finds out how much people are willing to pay for a piece of original art without blowing their budget. #AffordableArt #Exhibition #Showcase
May 14, 2019
