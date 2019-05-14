WORLD
Global Biodiversity Crisis
Last year, scientists warned we had about a decade to stop catastrophic levels of global warming. Last week came another stark alert, humans are killing off almost everything around us. A UN body found that the loss of species was accelerating hundreds of times faster than ever before. Now as many as one million species are on the verge of extinction, and without them we could be too. Sounds like something that should dominate the headlines, but on the day the report was released, only two British newspapers had it on their front page. So are the media complicit in failing to adequately cover this crisis? And what can still be done to save the planet? Denee Savoia reports. #biodiversity #TheNewsmakers #GlobalBiodiversity
May 14, 2019
