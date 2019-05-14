WORLD
1 MIN READ
Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
Abortion is one of the most polarising issues in the United States, and a controversial new law in the state of Georgia has placed it right back in the spotlight. The so-called 'heartbeat bill' bans abortions after a doctor can detect a foetal heartbeat. That can be as early as six weeks, and is often before women even know they're pregnant. The legislation is likely to face a long legal challenge. Several pro-abortion activists say it violates the Supreme Court's historic Roe v Wade decision. But America's top court now leans to the right. And with several states enacting restrictive abortion laws, is that landmark ruling on track to be overturned? Francis Collings reports. #HeartbeatBill #Georgia #abortion
Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
May 14, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us