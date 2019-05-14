America's Forgotten Paradise: Long road to recovery for US Virgins Islands

The US Virgin Islands are considered among the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world. in September 2017, the Islands were hit by not one, but two huge hurricanes in two weeks. In the first part of our series on the islands, our North America correspondent, Jon Brain finds that, more than a year and a half later, the recovery is not complete. #US, #VirginIslands, #Hurricanes