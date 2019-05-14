May 14, 2019
Copper Deposits Contamination: Ugandan community faces health risk
People in western Uganda are concerned about dangerous metals that could be contaminating their water. Research shows high levels of minerals, including copper, zinc and cobalt remain in the soil around the town of Kasese. As Isabel Nakirya reports, it's more than thirty years since the Kilembe copper and cobalt mines stopped operating. #Uganda, #Mining, #CopperMines
