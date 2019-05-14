May 14, 2019
BIZTECH
No vacancies in South America's largest economy | Money Talks
Unemployment rates in Brazil are on the rise again, with more than 13 million people now out of work. President Jair Bolsonaro's government is being accused of delaying economic reforms, and that's scaring off some investors. Mia Alberti reports on what some economists worry could be a return to recession. #BrazilEconomy #Jobs #Bolsonaro
