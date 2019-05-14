Minerals polluting water in western Uganda | Money Talks

Communities in western Uganda say they're concerned about dangerous metals that could be contaminating their water. Research shows high levels of minerals including copper, zinc and cobalt remain in the soil around the town of Kasese. As Isabel Nakirya reports, that's more than 30 years after the Kilembe copper and cobalt mines ceased operations. #WaterPollution #Uganda #CopperMines