Cannes film festival boosts economy in the French Riviera | Money Talks

The world's biggest cinema showcase kicked off on Tuesday. Thousands of movers and shakers from the world of cinema and tourists eager to catch a glimpse of the stars have descended on the French Riviera and Cannes. And as Sibel Karkus reports, that means a bonanza for local business owners. #Cannes #Cinema #FilmFestival