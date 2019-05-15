May 15, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump’s Business Failings | Assad’s Torture Victims | Bringing Ivory Back
Ten years of tax records show that Donald Trump lost more than a billion dollars during the 1980s and 90s. Is the US economy being run by a failed businessman? And does it matter? Meanwhile, we speak to survivors of torture under the Assad regime. And we look at why several African nations want to legalise the ivory trade. #Trump #Assad #ivory
Trump’s Business Failings | Assad’s Torture Victims | Bringing Ivory Back
Explore