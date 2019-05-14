Whatsapp Hacked: Report: Israeli spy group behind app hack

WhatsApp says hackers have gained access to personal information, messages and location data of an unknown number of its users. Reports suggest the Israeli spyware maker, NSO Group, was behind the attack. The cyber security firm has also been accused of helping governments target dissidents.. prompting Amnesty International to urge the Israeli government to ban its exports. Mobin Nasir has more. #Whatsapp #Hackers #Israel