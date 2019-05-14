WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump: The New York Times is fake news
The US has been building-up its military presence in the Middle East. It's sent two aircraft carriers, B-52 bombers, and a missile defence system to the region. But President Trump has denied reports that he's planning to also deploy 120-thousand troops there. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also insisted 'there won't be any war' with the US. Although Trump hasn't ruled out further action in the future. #Trump #fakenews #NewYorkTimes
Trump: The New York Times is fake news
May 14, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us