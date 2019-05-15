May 15, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Online Extremism: Ministers to discuss online extremism plan
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and France's President Macron are co-sponsoring a plan asking leaders to sign up and do more against online extremist material. The plan named the 'Christchurch call' will be presented on Wednesday in Paris when digital ministers from seven countries meet to discuss the plan. #OnlineExtremism #extremism #NewZealand
Online Extremism: Ministers to discuss online extremism plan
Explore