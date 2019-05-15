May 15, 2019
Why Do Several African Nations Want to Legalise the Ivory Trade?
Six African nations, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana, are calling for the ivory trade to be made legal again. They argue it’ll help fight poaching and manage elephant populations, but in addition to that, they say it’s their decision to make. Guest: Barnaby Phillips Spokesman for the Elephant Protection Initiative #Africa #AnimalRights #Elephants
