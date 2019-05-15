Is Donald Trump Bad for Business?

Reports that Donald Trump lost a billion dollars in the 1980s and 90s is putting a question mark on the President’s business sense. He says he was just good at hiding money from Uncle Sam. Critics say then he’s either a tax dodger or an incompetent businessman, and argue that neither option is a good look while the White House drags the US economy into a trade war with China. #Trump #DonaldTrump #TheNewsmakers