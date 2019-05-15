We Speak To Survivors of Syria’s Torture Machine

Thousands have been reportedly tortured in Syria, during the eight-year long war. Survivors share their horrific stories with us, and explain how they’re coping; and whether they’ll ever return to their homeland. Guests Luna Watfa Former political prisoner Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Hala Alghawi Surgeon Veronica Bellintani Researcher on Syrian issues whose husband was tortured in jail #Syria #Prison #Torture