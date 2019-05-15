WORLD
'Deal of the Century'? | Bigger Than Five
After working for more than two years on a plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, is set to unveil his long-awaited proposal in the coming weeks. Although the details have not yet been released, Kushner's plan is expected to focus primarily on security for Israel and economic development for Palestinians. Those familiar with it, say it will likely enshrine Israel's control over the occupied territories while failing to ensure full Palestinian sovereignty. The newly re-elected Israeli Prime Minister says he will consider the plan but the leader of the Palestinian Authority has been critical of what he calls the Trump administration’s blatant bias towards Israel. In this episode of Bigger Than Five, we discuss the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’. Guests: Matthew Brodsky Senior fellow, The Security Studies Group Khaled Elgindy Author, Blind Spot: America and the Palestinians, from Balfour to Trump Harley Lippman Member of AIPAC's National Council #BiggerThanFive #IsraelPalestine #Aipac
May 15, 2019
