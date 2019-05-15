WORLD
Gaza's Great March: Life changing injuries for Palestinians
Wednesday sees Palestinians mark the 71st anniversary of the Naqba - the day in 1948 when Zionist militias forced more than 750-thousand Palestinians to flee their homeland. It eventually created the Palestinian refugee crisis, leaving more than 8 million people stateless. The Great March of Return began more than a year ago in the Gaza Strip, bringing renewed international attention to the blockade around the Palestinian territory. But it's come at a heavy price, as Abubakr al Shamahi reports. #Gaza #GreatMarch #Palestinians
May 15, 2019
