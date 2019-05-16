BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global fossil fuel supply not keeping up with demand | Money Talks
The International Energy Agency is warning of a possible global oil shortage, despite major producers such as Saudi Arabia and the US having billions of barrels in reserves. The IEA says investments in fossil fuels aren't keeping up with rising demand, and renewable sources aren't filling the gap. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more on this topic with Spencer Welch in London. He's oil markets and downstream director at IHS Markit. #BrentCrude #OPEC #Saudi Arabia
May 16, 2019
