Sudan Military Takeover: Military and protesters make transition deal

After the end of Omar al Bashir's 30-year presidency, Sudan's military and the protesters who drove him from power have made a deal to move the country forward. It's raising hopes for a resolution to the political crisis that has enveloped the country. But, as Liz Maddock reports, there's still much to be decided. #Sudan #SudanMilitary #AlBashir