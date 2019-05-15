WORLD
Sudan Military Takeover: Military and protesters make transition deal
After the end of Omar al Bashir's 30-year presidency, Sudan's military and the protesters who drove him from power have made a deal to move the country forward. It's raising hopes for a resolution to the political crisis that has enveloped the country. But, as Liz Maddock reports, there's still much to be decided. #Sudan #SudanMilitary #AlBashir
May 15, 2019
