May 16, 2019
Brazil Education: Students and teachers strike against budget cut
Students and teachers in Brazil participated in nationwide strikes on Wednesday. Protests have been taking place since the government announced budget cuts of at least 30 percent across all levels of education. There are fears it's only the beginning of a crackdown on education by the far-right government of Jair Bolsonaro. Michael Fox reports. #Brazil, #Education, #SouthAmerica
