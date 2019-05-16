WORLD
Taliban Target Aid Groups in Afghanistan
Despite the dangers, there are still thousands of aid workers in Afghanistan, striving to bring relief to those most in need. But that didn’t stop the Taliban bombing two American-backed charities last week, killing at least nine people. They accused the aid groups of promoting anti-Islamic activity. It was the deadliest single day for humanitarian workers there in the past year. In the same week, a prominent journalist was gunned down in broad daylight. This slew of violence is the backdrop for the latest round of peace talks between the Taliban and the US. And while there may be signs of progress on the diplomatic front, there appears to be no drop in bloodshed. Francis Collings reports. #Taliban #Afghanistan #aid
May 16, 2019
