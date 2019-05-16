WORLD
1 MIN READ
Contesting Winston Churchill’s Legacy
Winston Churchill was once voted the greatest Briton ever in a BBC television poll. And it's perhaps not that surprising, after all, he did lead the country to victory in World War Two against Nazi Germany. But, many feel the wartime leader had a dark side, with some even referring to him as a white supremacist and mass murderer. Why? In 1943, India suffered a famine in Bengal province when it was under British colonial rule. Churchill refused to send food, and up to three million people starved to death. He's even reported to have said: 'Relief will do nothing, for Indians breed like rabbits.' So is it time history looks back differently on Winston Churchill? Guests: Ruqaya Izzidien Author of 'The Watermelon Boys' Warren Dockter Author and Lecturer in international politics at Aberystwyth University #WinstonChurchill #England #Churchill
Contesting Winston Churchill’s Legacy
May 16, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us