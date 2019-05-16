WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is The Taliban The Main Hurdle to Peace?
There are about 2,000 NGOs working in Afghanistan striving to help those most in need. But that didn’t stop the Taliban from targeting two charities last week, killing at least nine people. The militant group accused the organisations of anti-Islamic activity, and promised similar attacks in the future. In the same week a prominent journalist was gunned down in broad daylight. All this has taken place, while the US and Taliban are discussing peace. But with no drop in bloodshed, what can bring an end to this 18-year war? Guests: Mariam Solaimankhail Member of Afghanistan's Parliament Javid Faisal Former deputy spokesman for the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Jarrett Blanc Former US Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan Fariba Nawa Journalist and author of 'One Woman's Journey Through Afghanistan' #Taliban #Afghanistan #Aid #USA
Is The Taliban The Main Hurdle to Peace?
May 16, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us