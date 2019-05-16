Karsu Donmez | In Conversations | Showcase

She has performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall three times. The first, when she was just seventeen. A decade after being discovered at her father's Turkish restaurant in Amsterdam, Karsu's career is flourishing. Showcase's Aadel Haleem sat down with the singer and pianist to talk about her upcoming album, and how she's using her music to break apart cultural stereotypes.