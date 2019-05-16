Venice Biennale 2019 | Festivals | Showcase

Author Ernst Fischer once said: 'In a decaying society, art, if it is truthful, must also reflect decay. Art must show the world as changeable. And help to change it'. This philosophy goes to the heart of this year's Venice Biennale. The world's oldest and most celebrated art event is giving artists from around the world a chance to embrace that idea and flaunt their talent.