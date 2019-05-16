WORLD
Australia Election: Climate change at center stage of election
With five Prime Ministers in six years, Australia's main political parties have vowed to make it more difficult to remove leaders. The extraordinary period of political instability began around a decade ago, but that could change after Saturday's elections. There may also be other changes, because for the first time, climate change will be a central issue, particularly amongst younger people. As Soraya Lennie reports it seems likely that Australia will fail to meet its commitments under the Paris climate-change agreement, and that is angering some voters. #AustraliaElection #Australia #election
May 16, 2019
