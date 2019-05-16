May 16, 2019
How Kim Kardashian helped fast fashion take over the fashion industry
Kim Kardashian is suing a fast fashion brand for appropriating her image and brand to sell their clothes, but she's had a close relationship with fast fashion for years. They recreate her looks and put them for sale extremely quickly, but what impact is this having on the industry and the environment? #Kardashian #fashion #KimKardashian
