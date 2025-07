NoWarWithIran / BTSxBeatles / West Point Black Grads– Newsfeed

00:51 : A social campaign has begun to protest the threat of war between the US and Iran. We look at one of the men trying to make war happen, John Bolton 05:08 : BTS do their best The Beatles on The Late Show 10:37 : West Point graduates more black women than ever #NoWarWithIran #BTS #BlackWomen