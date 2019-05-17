US blacklists Chinese tech firm Huawei | Money Talks

The list of national emergencies under US President Donald Trump just got longer. At the centre of Trump's latest declaration is Chinese tech firm Huawei, which the White House has declared a threat to US security. And it's adding more fuel to the heated trade war with China. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this Daniel Ryntjes joined us from Washington DC. #Huawei #TradeWar #Spy