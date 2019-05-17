WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ilya Repin at Tretyakov Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
He depicted Russia during a time of upheaval through the eyes of its people from its wealthy classes to its poorest. With expressive brushstrokes and great attention to detail, 19th-century painter Ilya Repin captured the nation's transformations during one of its most turbulent times depicting everything from the hard lives of peasants to the fate of revolutionary activists. And to celebrate Repin's one hundred 75th birthday, his masterpieces have been collected and put on display under one roof for the first time in 25 years. #IlyaRepin #Artist #Showcase
Ilya Repin at Tretyakov Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase
May 17, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us