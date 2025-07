Is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer a ‘mini-Merkel’?

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has had five months to prove she is indeed a 'mini-Merkel'. But the head of Germany’s ruling party has been plagued by political gaffes and low opinion polls. It has observers questioning whether she was truly ready to lead the party, let alone the government. #Merkel #Germany #AnnegretKramp-Karrenbauer