Climate Change on the Australian Campaign Trail

The government in Canberra is no stranger to political backstabbing. But during all the short-term squabbling, a longer-term issue has crept into the fray: climate change. And the left-leaning Labor Party might oust the current conservative government, all because it's sounding the alarm about the Earth's rising temperatures. Guests: Dennis Shanahan Political editor at The Australian newspaper Ebony Bennett Deputy Director of the Australia Institute #Australia #ClimateChange #Elections