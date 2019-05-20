Basaksehir: The Turkish Super Lig’s new powerhouse

The Turkish Super Lig title is set to go right to the wire. Defending champions Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir are both vying for the title. Gala are part of the Turkish footballing establishment, whereas the new kids on the block Basaksehir are trying to etch their name in Super Lig history. Samantha Johnson takes a look at the club's recent rapid rise. #Basaksehir #TurkishSuperLig #Turkey