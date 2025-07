Spoiler Culture / Christchurch Call / Squirrel Man - Newsfeed

00:45 : Spoiler alert! We talk all about spoilers and don’t ruin the end of GoT 06:31 : The nine-point plan coming from the Christchurch Call 10:10 : He’s known as Turkey’s squirrel man and he likes to jump off things! #GameOfThronesFinal #Christchurch #BaseJumping