Bob Hawke: Former Australian prime minister dies aged 89

Australia’s longest serving Labor prime minister Bob Hawke has passed away at the age of 89. He dominated politics in the 1980s, and had a profound economic, social and environmental impact on Australia. As Liz Maddock reports, politicians from all parties are praising his legacy, just two days before federal elections. #BobHawke #Australia #AustralianPM