DC Direct: The Fight for the White House

Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House was a major shake-up in US politics, and this has led to one of the most diverse field of candidates ever assembled who are looking to take the White House in 2020. So why are so many looking to run now? Tune into DC Direct as we talk about the growing list of candidates for the upcoming 2020 presidential race. #DCdirect #WhiteHouse #2020