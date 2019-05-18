May 18, 2019
Europe Elects: Far-right parties unite for EU elections
In Milan, Italy's right wing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has hosted a rally for nationalist parties from across Europe. It was the set piece event in his campaign for next week's elections for the European Parliament. His party and many others from the far right throughout the EU are expected to do well. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Milan. #Europe #EUelections #FarRight
