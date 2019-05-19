May 19, 2019
Fighting Climate Change: Romanian shepherd sues EU for not doing enough
Last year, the European Union set a target to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. There are those who believe more needs to be done, and some are going to court, arguing governments and institutions have failed to protect them from climate change. Laurentiu Colintineanu has been speaking to a shepherd in Romania. #ClimateChange #EU #2030Targets
