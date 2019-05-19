May 19, 2019
Sudan Military Takeover: Military says talks to resume later on Sunday
Sudan's ruling military council says negotiations with the opposition civilian alliance will resume on Sunday. The talks are about moving the country towards full civilian rule. The army had suspended them on Wednesday and as Reagan Des Vignes reports, there's disagreement over the composition of the transitional authority. #Sudan #transition #SudanMilitary
