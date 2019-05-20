Ramadan Tradition: Lantern maker lights up Ramadan in Jerusalem

The lantern has been a symbol of Ramadan for hundreds of years. For Muslims, it represents the light guiding the way. Demand for lanterns spikes in the Muslim world in the lead up to the month of fasting. And in occupied East Jerusalem, home to some of the holiest sites in Islam, lanterns have lit up the Old City. Natasha Hussain reports . #Ramadan #Jerusalem #Fanous