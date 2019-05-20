BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Chinese coffee chain goes public in New York | Money Talks
The Chinese answer to Starbucks has gone public in the United States. By the end of 2019, Luckin Coffee aims to become China's biggest coffee chain, sending Starbucks into second place. And that's a tall order - since Starbucks opens a new store in China every 15 hours. Luckin only operates in China, but has chosen to list in the US to take advantage of the world's largest equity markets. Nick Harper reports. #CoffeeChain #China #LuckinCoffee
Chinese coffee chain goes public in New York | Money Talks
May 20, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us