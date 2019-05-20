WORLD
1 MIN READ
Morehouse wins! / Nike fails women? / Iftar Istanbul! / Panda faces – Newsfeed
01:08 : A billionaire called Robert F Smith did something life-changing. He says he’ll pay the student debt of nearly 400 young black men 05:34 : Did Nike fail women by reducing their sponsored athletes pay when they got pregnant? 11:36 : Influencers making iftar trend in cities across Turkey. We got to go to one and Kevser Aydoğdu helped with the cooking here in Istanbul! 14:08 : Chinese scientists develop facial recognition for pandas. #Morehouse #Nike #Ramadan
Morehouse wins! / Nike fails women? / Iftar Istanbul! / Panda faces – Newsfeed
May 20, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us