Oceans SOS: Do we need to stop eating fish?
Hauling fish out of our oceans at a massive and unsustainable rate is threatening entire ecosystems. The UN says overfishing is the primary threat to our oceans - more dangerous than plastic or acidification. So should we stop eating fish to save our seas? Joining us at the Roundtable from Edinburgh Aoife Martin, Director of Operations at the fishing industry group Seafish; Richard Caddell, lecturer in environmental law from Cardiff University; Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine Foundation; and Griffin Carpenter, a Senior researcher at New Economics Foundation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #oceans #OceansSOS #fish
Oceans SOS: Do we need to stop eating fish?
May 20, 2019
